Catch up on Representing Border - 22 March 2023

On tonight's programme - Boris Johnson's' three hour partygate grilling. The former Prime Minister denies he intentionally misled Parliament over Downing Street lockdown gatherings. Also on the programme - the First Minister makes a formal apology to the thousands of mothers forced to give up their new born babies for adoption. As Nicola Sturgeon prepares to leave office we'll look back at the highs and lows of her eight years in power. And the Scottish Fiscal Commission, the country's independent economic and fiscal forecaster issues its first report looking at the long term sustainability of the nation's finances. Peter MacMahon speaks to the Commission's chair Professor Graeme Roy.

Play Brightcove video