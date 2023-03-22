Play Brightcove video

Watch as Natasha Potts visits the Sands Centre to speak to Cumbria school children about their performance.

More than 400 school children from across Cumbria have come together to put on a special sell-out show at the Sands Centre.

The performance showcased their talents in singing, dancing, music and drama in the region's biggest entertainment venue.

The sell-out show on Tuesday evening was organised by the Cumbria Education Trust which oversees 13 schools in the county.

Each school performed individually with them all coming together for a grand finale.

Imogen, one of the show's performers, said: "Well, it's very exciting. I liked how people danced and stuff and it's very exciting seeing all the school's performances, making new friends and letting them see ours."

Children from across Cumbria have come together to put on the show. Credit: ITV Border

Morven, who also performed, added: "It's a really good feeling in the performance. I think it's just good to get on stage and like perform in front of lots of people and your family."

The organisers said the show's success is down to the young people's talent and enthusiasm - and will hopefully inspire some to explore a career in the limelight.

Lucas, who also performed in the show, said: "It's just to showcase all of our talent and all our all of our hard work during the weeks preparing.

"I think it's really exciting just because we've got the opportunity to do this and some children don't get the opportunity and I just think it's really special."

