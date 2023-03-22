Play Brightcove video

Watch as Matthew Taylor speaks to Paul Moffat about starting a school in Kenya.

A Carlisle man who set-up a school in Kenya says he is "extremely proud" as he now has more than 450 pupils enrolled this year.

Paul Moffat started the school in a town south of the capital Nairobi seven years ago with just 23 pupils.

He has now helped add a secondary school to the town called The Future of Taru Academy.

The school takes students from three to 20 years old - providing them with education, and meals - thanks to donations and grants.

Many items of clothing have been donated to pupils at the school. Credit: Paul Moffat

There can be up to 100 pupils in class at any given time in Kenyan state schools.

Speaking about his time in Kenya, Mr Moffat said: "The government schools are bigger class sizes. And when I say bigger class sizes, there may be up to a hundred in the class.

"Seven years ago, I just thought, well, while there are so many, there's so many people with lots of kids around.

"Not in school. Not in school at all. So that was about nine years ago. And it just developed from there, really.

Mr Moffat spends most of his time in Carlisle, where he helps to fundraise while his wife, Eunice, runs the school day to day.

The kids in Kenya have been donated a range of Carlisle United memorabilia. Credit: Paul Moffat

Mrs Moffat said: "They love being in school. So all our subjects are taught in English, but we also have a Swahili subject that we do."

The 'Taru Blues' will be keeping an eye out for Paul Simpson's side successes. Credit: Paul Moffat

Mr Moffatt said he is "extremely proud" of what he's achieved in helping more children get access to education.

He added: "Some of them walk for a long distance, and I've been out to some of those places where they live, and I feel proud that we've developed something that this town was lacking."

Many clothes have been donated to the kids in Kenya, including Carlisle United shirts with a town in Kenya now having a new favourite football team.

