There are multiple flood warnings in place throughout Cumbria and Dumfries and Galloway.

A statement from the Environment Agency said: "Flooding is expected in this area. This means properties are at risk of flooding.

"Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions.

"Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water. Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have."

Flood warnings are in place for Dumfries and Galloway Credit: Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA)

A statement from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency said: "This alert is for coastal flooding.

"Due to a combination of large surge, spring tides and some wave and spray overtopping, there is a risk of some coastal flooding to low-lying coastal areas on Wednesday and Thursday and there may be some disruption to travel."

There are multiple flood warnings and alerts in place for Cumbria. Credit: Gov.uk

The Environment Agency has issued this advice for anyone who is in an area with a flood warning.

A flood warning means you need to act: flooding is expected. You should do all the actions for a flood alert, but also:

move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so

move family and pets to safety

move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings

turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water

if you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now keep track of the latest flood risk situation

