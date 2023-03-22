The Vaccines and Jake Bugg have been named as the first confirmed headline acts for the Whitehaven Alive music festival.

The two confirmed acts will headline the Saturday night of the 2023 festival at Whitehaven Harbour, which will be held from 8 to 10 September.

Joining the support bill for the Saturday evening concerts will be four-piece indie rock band, Tribes, as well as local bands The Northern Threads and Danny Dunnery.

Justin Young of The Vaccines spoke of his excitement, saying: "Nothing and nowhere beats playing festivals in the UK.

"Its increasingly rare we get to go do it somewhere new for the first time, so we're incredibly excited to come and lose our minds with the good people of Whitehaven in September and give them every last bit of blood, sweat and tears we have left!"

Oliver Hodgson, the festival's founder and Executive Director said: "It’s brilliant to see our line-up start to come together for this year’s Whitehaven Alive festival.

"Last year’s inaugural event was a great success for the area, and we’re really looking forward to building on that for 2023.

"The artists we’re pulling into the town across the weekend are incredible and will provide a much bigger platform for all the local talent that’ll also be joining headliners on the Mitie Main Stage."

Fellow Executive Director Danny Maudling added: "We’re thrilled with the line-up that we’ve put together for the Whitehaven Alive weekend, and to launch with some huge names in the Indie scene is setting the bar incredibly high.

"The Vaccines, Jake Bugg and Tribes are among some of the best names, and we’re excited to see them rock our festival, bringing so many people together this September. We’ve got even more massive names to announce for the Friday and Sunday shows."

