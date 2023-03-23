Bird flu confirmed at premises near Dumfries

A new outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed at a premises at a site near Dumfries.

Avian influenza was detected on 20 March and a 1km restricted zone has been declared by the Scottish Government.

It means movement is restricted within the zone - for example, poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure – to prevent any further spread of disease.

The strain is low pathogenic, which means the disease is less likely to cause severe illness or lead to death.

Keepers can find out if their premises are in these zones via the APHA interactive map.

Vigilance by bird-keepers is important and any suspicion of disease in Scotland must be reported immediately to the local APHA Field Services office.

It comes as the UK government eased restrictions at a premises in Eden.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...