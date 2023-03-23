Olympian Scott Brash has plans for equestrian complex approved

An Olympic gold medal-winning show jumper has had plans approved for a new equestrian complex in the Borders.

Peebles-born Scott Brash, who won gold at the 2012 Summer Olympics, runs a breeding programme at Castlehill Farm in Peebles, which aims to produce world-class horses that might one day compete in the sport's most prestigious events.

But the Peebles farm now does not have the capacity to meet the growing numbers of horses and he submitted an application to Scottish Borders Council to change the use of agricultural land north of Glenormiston Farm, near Innerleithen, to build both a new equestrian complex and a dwelling house for staff, which would also operate as a base for Brash when he is in Scotland.

The application was this week approved by the council's lead planning officer Carlos Clarke.

Brash also became the first rider to win show jumping's Rolex Grand Slam in 2015, scooping £735,000 in the process.

Four years later Brash, along with his owners, began a breeding programme with the aim of producing world-class horses from proven world-class mares and stallions that might one day compete.

Once the mares have foaled, they and their foals are brought to Castlehill Farm, where they are weaned for seven months.

Great Britain's (from left to right) Peter Charles, Ben Maher, Scott Brash and Nick Skelton celebrate with their Gold medals in 2012 Credit: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The breeding programme has so far produced 11 horses, all of which are at Castlehill Farm, with the intention of producing up to a further 10 each year moving forward.

A supporting statement with the application, submitted by Scott's agent, Edinburgh-based Derek Scott Planning, says: "Castlehill Farm has played an important role in Scott's emerging horse breeding programme but unfortunately does not have the capacity to accommodate the forecast stock numbers coming through that programme in the years ahead. "The farm presently accommodates 23 horses but will be operating beyond its capacity following the arrival of nine new foals in 2023.

"As a consequence of this and to facilitate the ongoing breeding programme there is a need to create a further equestrian facility. "The applications submitted seeks permission to change the use of land from agricultural to equestrian and for the erection of an equestrian building and planning permission in principle for the erection of a dwelling house on family-owned land at Glenormiston Farm, near Innerleithen.

"The proposed dwelling house will be used to house staff and as a base for Scott when he is in Scotland."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.