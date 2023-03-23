Race for next First Minister: Poll shows who Scots back

Ash Regan, Kate Forbes and Humza Yousaf.

Kate Forbes is viewed more favourably by the general public but Humza Yousaf is most popular among SNP voters, a new poll has suggested as the two vie for the party's leadership.

With just days left in the contest to succeed Nicola Sturgeon in Bute House, Ipsos Scotland released a survey of 1,023 Scots carried out between March 17 and 21 - 427 of whom voted for the SNP at the last Holyrood election.

According to the poll, Mr Yousaf is the most popular among SNP voters, with a net favourability of 11%, compared to 6% for his rival.

But Ms Forbes can lay claim to the highest net popularity among the general public with 8%, compared to the Scottish Health Secretary's 20%.

Former minister Ash Regan polled the worst of the three candidates.

Sturgeon's tearful apology for Scotland's forced adoption policy

Widely viewed as an outsider for the job, Ms Regan had a net favourability of 24% among the general population and 7% with SNP voters.

The SNP leadership contest will end on Monday, with the election of a new first minister slated for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the outgoing First Minister's popularity has increased in the past month.

In the same poll in February, Ms Sturgeon's favourability was 4% - and that rose to 8% in the most recent survey.

The First Minister continued to be the most popular political leader in the UK, according to the poll, with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar on 4%, UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on 9%, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on 37% and Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross on 39%.

SNP not in crisis, says Nicola Sturgeon as she backs leadership election

But the SNP's popularity dropped into the negative in recent months.

The March survey put the SNP's net favourability at -1%, compared to 0% the month before and 1% in October.

Regardless, the party remains the most popular in Scotland, with Scottish Labour on 4% - a drop from 0% last month - and the Scottish Conservatives on 42%.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.