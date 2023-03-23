On tonight's programme - Nicola Sturgeon takes her leave of the Holyrood chamber for the last time as Scotland's leader telling MSPs it's been the privilege of her lifetime to serve as First Minister. We have highlights of her final session of First Minister's Questions - a rowdy and bad-tempered affair where the opposition accused her of lying, and failing on education, health and drug deaths. The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie from The Times join Peter MacMahon to assess Nicola Sturgeon's record and the legacy she leaves her party and the country.