One flood warning and eight alerts in Cumbria

A flood warning and eight flood alerts are in force in Cumbria after several days of heavy rain in the county.

The Environment Agency warns that flooding is expected at Keswick Campsite.

People are asked to take action to protect themselves and their property and to monitor local weather and river conditions.

The Environment Agency also warns people to avoid driving or walking through floodwater.

In addition, people are advised to activate any flood protection products.

Flood alerts have also been issued for eight areas of Cumbria.

In these areas, the Environment Agency states that flooding is possible.

People are asked to monitor local water levels and weather conditions and to avoid using low-lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding.

Start acting on your flood plan if you have one, the Environment Agency said.

Areas affected:

Coast from Gretna to Silloth

Flood alert area: Coastline from Gretna to Silloth.

Coast from Silloth to St Bees

Flood alert area: Low-lying areas along the coast from Silloth to St Bees Head including Allonby, Maryport, Flimby, Workington, Parton and Whitehaven.

Silloth Credit: James Smith

Upper River Derwent, Stonethwaite Beck and Derwentwater

Flood alert area: The Upper Derwent from Seathwaite to Derwentwater.

Coast from St Bees Head to Haverigg

Flood alert area: Low-lying areas along the coast from St Bees Head to Haverigg including Ravenglass and Annaside.

Rivers Brathay, Rothay and Winster

Flood alert area: Rivers Brathay, Rothay and Winster and other watercourses, from Grasmere to Grange-over-Sands including low-lying areas around Ambleside, Skelwith Bridge, Windermere, Hawkshead, Newby Bridge, Backbarrow, Cark and Cartmel.

Coast at Duddon estuary

Flood alert area: Duddon estuary including Haverigg, Millom Marsh, Foxfield, Sandside and Dunnerholme.

Flood alert for Coast at North Morecambe Bay

Flood alert area: Coast at North Morecambe Bay from Roosebeck to Carnforth including low-lying areas around Ulverston, Greenodd, Haverthwaite, Flookburgh, Grange-over-Sands, Levens, Milnthorpe, Sandside, Arnside and Silverdale.

Coast at Barrow-in-Furness

Flood alert area: Coastline at Barrow-in-Furness.

