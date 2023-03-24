Tributes have been paid to a footballer "who always brought a smile to everyone" who died suddenly aged 27.

Jacob Baker, who played for Flimby Social FC in Maryport, passed away earlier this month.

Mr Baker, who lived in Seaton near Workington, became captain of the club in 2021.

A statement from the club said: "We have lost a very valuable member of our team and a dear friend to many of us.

"We give our condolences to his family and friends for this tragic news. Jacob Baker who was loved by all, who always brought a smile to everyone around him has sadly passed away.

"He was a big part of the team and to a lot of the lads at Flimby Social. We extend our arms to his family and friends and if there is anything we can do to help we are only a message or call away.

"May you rest in peace dear friend."