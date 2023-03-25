Barrow man jailed following knife attack

A man has been jailed for seven years following a stabbing in Barrow.

Darren Knowles, 50, of Anson Street in Barrow-in-Furness, has been sentenced at Preston Crown Court.

Cumbria Police received a report that a man had been stabbed in Dalkeith Street, just after 4.20am on 20 November, 2022.

The court heard, that after an altercation at Manhattan’s nightclub, Knowles approached the victim and pulled a knife out of his pocket, stabbing the victim in the shoulder.

Police said he was sentenced for wounding with intent, attempted wounding with intent, breach of a non-molestation order and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Detective Constable Sarah Knight said: “We are pleased that Darren Knowles has received a custodial sentence for this senseless act of violence.

“The injuries, although not as serious as first thought, will have a lasting impact on the victims involved in this incident.

“Any crime involving a knife as a weapon is taken seriously by both the police and the courts, and I hope that the sentence given today reflects that.

“There is no excuse for carrying a knife and we will not tolerate it in our communities".