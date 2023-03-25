A Carlisle man will be taking on the London marathon to raise money for medical research - 18 years after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's.

The mammoth challenge takes place on April 23 and thousands of runners will be descending on the the city to take part.

David Little is preparing to take on the relentless run, heading to Carlisle's Morton Manor for the weekly Park Run as a warm-up for the main event next month.

He aims to raise as much money as he can for Parkinson's research to help find a cure for the condition.

David has a strong team of supporters Credit: ITV Border

He also wants to inspire others with the disease to keep fighting and use exercise to stay strong.

He said: "exercise keeps me fit and well. I'm encouraging people to exercise if you've got Parkinson's get out and do it.

"Park runs are ideal."

David and his team of supporters are currently on a tour of all Cumbria's Park runs to raise awareness of the condition.

They say he he is an inspiration to everyone.

People taking part in the Park Run Credit: ITV Border

Victoria Irving, member of David's support team, said: "He's just getting that message out there and making people realise how important it is to keep moving, to keep exercising and if you don't use it you lose it, even if you do have a diagnosis of a long-lasting disease or illness.

"As long as you keep moving it makes a massive difference."

The former firefighter wants to send a positive message to everyone living with Parkinson's - telling them they may have the disease but it doesn't have to hold them down.

David will be heading to London next month Credit: ITV Border

David said: "Definitely not. It's too early to sit with your slippers on. Just get out and get your trainers on get running in the park.

"I'll be here so you can run with me if you want."

David has just under a month of training until his big day out.

With 12 marathons already under his belt, he's confident of making the finish line and showing everyone that his race is far from over.