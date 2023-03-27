Catch up on Representing Border - 27 March 2023

Play Brightcove video

Tonight's special edition of the programme reports on Humza Yousaf's narrow win in the SNP leadership election - a win Mr Yousaf said sent a clear message that the colour of your skin or your faith is not a barrier to leading the country. We look at the career of the man set to be the first First Minister from an ethnic minority background. And from a looming constitutional clash on gender recognition to the crisis in health care - we assess the overflowing problems in the new leader's intray. Plus Joyce Mcmillan and Alex Massie on the political challenges that lie ahead

