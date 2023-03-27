Extra £78 million secured for Carlisle Southern Link Road

An additional £78 million has been secured to fund Carlisle's Southern Link Road project.

Cumbria County Council had already secured £134 million for the project, but rising costs caused by inflation mean the road will now cost more.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has confirmed it will now provide £212 million for the project, subject to finalising legal agreements.

This is in addition to the combined contributions from Cumbria County Council and Carlisle City Council of £13.8 million which will be sourced from developer contributions as homes are built at St Cuthbert's Garden Village.

What is St Cuthbert's Garden Village?

The project will see 10,000 homes built on the southern outskirts of Carlisle and aims to provide local amenities within walking distance of homes and ample green space for residents.

The main construction works on the link road are due to begin in June, with construction expected to take at least two years, meaning the road is expected to open to the public in the summer of 2025.

At the last ever meeting of Cumbria County Council's Cabinet on Monday, Galliford Try Construction was appointed to undertake the design and build the road.

The new road will connect junction 42 of the M6 with the A595 at Newby West and is a crucial part of plans for St Cuthbert's Garden Village.

Carlisle's Conservative MP, John Stevenson, said: "This is a significant project, vital to the growth of Carlisle, with extensive support from local people and business.

"It will benefit not only Carlisle but the west of the county too. It will open up the St Cuthbert’s Garden Village with the provision of 10,000 new homes, employment opportunities, community facilities and critical improvements to infrastructure.

"I am delighted that the government has listened and approved the additional funding, demonstrating a strong commitment to levelling up in the north and to the Carlisle constituency."

The council received planning consent for the road in October 2020 following a period of extensive public consultation and says it has "worked closely with landowners and statutory stakeholders to minimise the impact of the scheme on their land".

Cumbria County Council will be replaced by Cumberland Council and Westmorland & Furness Council on 1 April.

Councillor Keith Little, Cumbria County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport said: "I’m delighted that we have reached this significant milestone in the Carlisle Southern Link Road project.

"What once felt like a pipe dream to build this new strategic road, now really feels like it is happening and gathering pace with the appointment of Galliford Try.

"The benefits the road will bring in connecting east and west Cumbria and unlocking both housing for the new garden village and stimulating economic growth and investment cannot be underestimated.

“Cumbria County Council has campaigned to secure the funding needed for this project and it is a fantastic legacy for us in our final days to hand this to the new Cumberland Council to deliver the scheme for the people of Cumbria."

Leader of Carlisle City Council, Cllr John Mallinson, added: "The road will provide better connectivity within Cumbria and unlock housing for St Cuthbert’s Garden Village. It will provide lasting benefits that will help boost employment and economic growth."

