A man has been charged after a cannabis farm containing around 500 plants was found in Penrith.

Klaudion Sollaku, 30, of no fixed address, was charged in connection with the production of cannabis and remanded in custody following a hearing at Carlisle's Magistrates' Court.

Officers found the farm inside a disused building in Burrowgate on 23 March.

They dismantled the equipment and removed the plants.

Any information about drug production or dealing can be reported by calling 101 or visiting the Cumbria Police website.

