Scotland rugby star Stuart Hogg to retire from game

Scotland rugby star Stuart Hogg is to retire from the game after a century of caps for his country.

The rugby union player, who plays primarily as a full-back, will retire after the Rugby World Cup in September.

The 30-year-old currently plays for Exeter Chiefs in Premiership Rugby.

Hailing from Hawick in the Scottish Borders, Hogg said in a tweet: "As a young boy growing up in The Borders, all I wanted to do was to play rugby for Scotland.

"I feel privileged to have represented my country on 100 occasions, play on 3 British & Irish Lions tours and represent some amazing clubs.

"I couldn't have asked for any more."

He ended the tweet with the following: "I don't feel my body can achieve the standards that I set myself for much longer and I've always wanted to finish at the top end of the game.

"After the tournament, a new career beckons and I will attack it in the same manner as I play the game.

"I hope I have done you proud.

"100 not out (just yet)."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...