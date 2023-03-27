Scotland rugby star Stuart Hogg to retire from game
Scotland rugby star Stuart Hogg is to retire from the game after a century of caps for his country.
The rugby union player, who plays primarily as a full-back, will retire after the Rugby World Cup in September.
The 30-year-old currently plays for Exeter Chiefs in Premiership Rugby.
Hailing from Hawick in the Scottish Borders, Hogg said in a tweet: "As a young boy growing up in The Borders, all I wanted to do was to play rugby for Scotland.
"I feel privileged to have represented my country on 100 occasions, play on 3 British & Irish Lions tours and represent some amazing clubs.
"I couldn't have asked for any more."
He ended the tweet with the following: "I don't feel my body can achieve the standards that I set myself for much longer and I've always wanted to finish at the top end of the game.
"After the tournament, a new career beckons and I will attack it in the same manner as I play the game.
"I hope I have done you proud.
"100 not out (just yet)."
