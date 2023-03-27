Scotland rugby star Stuart Hogg to retire from game

Scotland rugby star Stuart Hogg.
Scotland rugby star Stuart Hogg. Credit: PA Images

Scotland rugby star Stuart Hogg is to retire from the game after a century of caps for his country.

The rugby union player, who plays primarily as a full-back, will retire after the Rugby World Cup in September.

The 30-year-old currently plays for Exeter Chiefs in Premiership Rugby.

Hailing from Hawick in the Scottish Borders, Hogg said in a tweet: "As a young boy growing up in The Borders, all I wanted to do was to play rugby for Scotland.

"I feel privileged to have represented my country on 100 occasions, play on 3 British & Irish Lions tours and represent some amazing clubs.

"I couldn't have asked for any more."

Hawick's Stuart Hogg named British and Irish Lions captain for opening match

He ended the tweet with the following: "I don't feel my body can achieve the standards that I set myself for much longer and I've always wanted to finish at the top end of the game.

"After the tournament, a new career beckons and I will attack it in the same manner as I play the game.

"I hope I have done you proud.

"100 not out (just yet)."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...