Workington man jailed after rape of woman

Detectives have praised the courage of a girl who was raped after her attacker was jailed.

Officers said her bravery throughout the investigation and court process was to be commended after the sentencing of 22-year-old Josh Atkinson.

Atkinson, of Cockfield Drive, Workington, committed the rape in 2017.

He was found guilty following a trial at Carlisle Crown Court and was sentenced to four years imprisonment.

Detective Sergeant Jaime Warwick, speaking after the sentence, said: "I want to thank the victim and her family for coming forward.

"I’d like to commend her bravery throughout this extremely difficult process."

DS Warwick added: "All crimes such as this are treated seriously and with sensitivity.

"We understand that not everybody who has suffered sexual assault or rape wants a police investigation or to go court.

"It is really important that everyone knows that there are support services available should they need them, whether or not there is a criminal investigation.

"If you have been the victim of a rape or sexual assault, we would always encourage you to report it to police, so that we can ensure you are put in contact with the appropriate support service.

"Your report will be taken seriously and investigated by specialist officers should you wish.

"However, there are a large range of support services that can be accessed regardless of whether you have reported a crime to the police or not."

What services are available for victims of sexual violence?

Women Out West - The Women’s Centre tailors specific services around the needs of the women of Allerdale and Copeland and its vision is to give every West Cumbrian woman the support, tools and opportunities they need to thrive. Call 01946 550103 or email wowadmin@ttcwestcumbria.org

Samaritans - Whatever you're going through, a Samaritan will face it with you. They're here 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Call 116 123.

Victim Support - Specialist support and assistance to people who are experiencing domestic abuse and/or sexual abuse or who have experienced it in the past.

Unity - Offer an initial assessment to help us identify the best individual recovery plan. This might include harm reduction services, psychosocial options and links to recovery groups and family support.

Workington 01900 270010 - Mon-Fri 9-5pm

Whitehaven 01946 350020 - Mon-Fri 9-5pm

Kendal 01539 2444004 - Mon-Fri 9-5pm

Carlisle and Eden 01228 212060 - Mon, Tues, Thu, Fri 9-5pm, Wed 9-6pm

How do I report sexual violence to police?

If you wish to report to police you can do so online at www.cumbria.police.uk/ reportit. You can also call 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency or if a crime is in progress.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.