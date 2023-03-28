Two men who carried out a Workington house attack have been handed prison sentences totaling over 42 years.

The attack, which took place in the early hours of 1 January 2022, left one victim partially blind and another severely brain damaged and unable to speak.

Carlisle Crown Court heard the two householders spent 31 December together and exchanged New Year messages with their respective children after midnight, before falling asleep inside a Razia Court address.

Jamie Elston, 32, and 33-year-old David Ratcliffe were caught on CCTV forcing entry to the home by smashing though the front door. They had been drinking since dinnertime the day before and had taken cocaine.

A prosecutor said little was known of the motive for violence other than each victim previously being in a relationship with past partners of the defendants.

After the victims woke, Elston said to Ratcliffe: "Go get a knife. We might as well kill them now."

They smashed the men’s mobile phones with a hammer before attacking them with kicks and punches to the head and body during ferocious violence.

One victim later said: "I thought they were going to kill us."

Elston vowed if the men reported the attack their parents' houses would be burned down. Violence then resumed before they left.

Neighbours became concerned just before 9am, with one seeing blood on the front door.

Police were called and arrived to find blood spatter on the walls and one victim "gurgling and unresponsive".

Ratcliffe was later found "drunk, agitated and angry" with bloodied clothing at another address. He also told an ex-girlfriend he had "punched one man’s face in".

He and Elston were arrested and later admitted causing the men grievous bodily harm with intent on the basis that no weapons were used during their attacks on the men.

One of the victims now requires round-the-clock care and communicates using coloured yes/no cards.

The judge jailed Elston, of Iredale Crescent, and Ratcliffe, Falcon Place, both Workington, for 21 years and 21 years seven months, respectively.

Both were made subject to extended five-year licence periods and banned from contacting their victims for life.

Detective Chief Inspector Hayley Wilkinson said: "This was a violent and sustained attack which has resulted in extremely serious, life-changing injuries to both victims.

"The actions of Ratcliffe and Elston could easily have resulted in loss of life that evening. However, the consequences of the assault continue to be felt to this day.

"The sentence of the court reflects the seriousness of the attack carried out by both men."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...