Catch up on Representing Border - 28 March 2022

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - Humza Yousaf is confirmed as First Minister and tells MSPs he'll argue tirelessly for independence as he signals he won't back off from the clash with Westminster on gender reform. His first action is to pick the Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison as the new Deputy First Minister. But Finance Secretary Kate Forbes is leaving government - the defeated leadership candidate quits rather than accept a cabinet demotion. Also tonight as Nicola Sturgeon signs off by sending her formal resignation letter to the King we'll consider the economic challenges facing her successor. Matty Sutton reports from Galashiels hearing from local businesses trying to cope with the combined pressures of rising prices and squeezed incomes. And we ask if Humza Yousaf has what it takes to succeed? The Borders MSP Christine Grahame who backed Kate Forbes and questioned his competence goes head to head with the Tory Chair South of Scotland MSP Craig Hoy.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media: