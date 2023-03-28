The future of Waterloo House Surgery in Millom has been secured.

Cumbria Health on Call (CHoC) has been appointed as the new long-term provider of primary care services at the practice.

The previous partners at the practice decided to end their spell as GP partners last year, and Fylde Coast Medical Services has been managing the practice on an interim basis since June 2022.

CHoC manages other GP practices within Cumbria, including in Glenridding, Windermere and Alston. It also provides primary medical services across the whole of Cumbria when GP practices are closed.

CHoC will take over the day-to-day running of the practice from 15 May 2023. The practice's staff and five GPs will remain in post.

CHoC chief executive Susan Blakemore said: "We are delighted to have this opportunity to provide care for the patients of Waterloo House Surgery.

"The practice team is dedicated to providing patients with high-quality and effective care, values which are shared by CHoC.

"Alongside the existing practice team, which does a tremendous job, I am pleased we have been able to recruit locally-based GPs to work at the practice which will add fantastic value in terms of both local knowledge and continuity of care.

"We look forward to working with the team and also alongside our local health partners who are also providing a range of clinical services to the patient population. This is an exciting opportunity for us all."

Dr David Levy, medical director for NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board said: "We are delighted CHoC has agreed to take over the management of Waterloo House Surgery and secure the future of the practice on a long-term basis."

