Nicola Sturgeon has officially tendered her resignation as First Minister to the King.

Ms Sturgeon steps down to make way for Humza Yousaf, who was named the new leader of the SNP on Monday after a five-week campaign.

On Twitter, Ms Sturgeon said she had signed her letter of resignation and left Bute House for the final time in the top job.

"Just signed my formal letter of resignation and departed Bute House for the final time," she said.

"Next stop @ScotParl to vote proudly for Humza Yousaf as Scotland's sixth First Minister.

"From me - for now - thank you Scotland, for the privilege."

