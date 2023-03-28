Nicola Sturgeon officially tenders resignation to the King

Nicola Sturgeon was the longest serving First Minister for Scotland, serving eight years. Credit: PA Images

Nicola Sturgeon has officially tendered her resignation as First Minister to the King.

Ms Sturgeon steps down to make way for Humza Yousaf, who was named the new leader of the SNP on Monday after a five-week campaign.

On Twitter, Ms Sturgeon said she had signed her letter of resignation and left Bute House for the final time in the top job.

"Just signed my formal letter of resignation and departed Bute House for the final time," she said.

"Next stop @ScotParl to vote proudly for Humza Yousaf as Scotland's sixth First Minister.

"From me - for now - thank you Scotland, for the privilege."

Nicola Sturgeon's key achievements and challenges in office

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know... 