The biggest local government restructure since 1974 is set to take place this weekend in Cumbria.

The current six district councils and Cumbria County Council will be dissolved and will be replaced by two new unitary authorities.

From Saturday 1 April t here will be one new council providing services to those in the current areas of Barrow, Eden and South Lakeland, the council's name will be Westmorland and Furness Council.

A second council, Cumberland Council, will take over the providing of services in Allerdale, Carlisle and Copeland.

Cumberland Council will have 46 councillors, while Westmorland and Furness will have 65 members.

The UK government announced its decision to create two new councils for Cumbria in July 2021.

Sam Plum, Westmorland and Furness Council’s Chief Executive, said: "Saturday will be a significant day for local government in this area.

“We have worked very hard over the last 18 months to prepare for this moment and to ensure that the key services our communities rely on will continue unaffected.

“We have ambitious plans for the future and we are looking forward to starting the work to improve and transform services so that we can deliver the very best outcomes for our residents, customers and communities.’’

The new Westmorland and Furness Council area will be the third largest authority in England, providing services to 225,000 residents.

Town criers will proclaim the vesting of the new Westmorland and Furness Council at 1pm at Barrow Town Hall, Market Place in Kendal and the Bandstand on Cornmarket in Penrith town centre, before pinning up the formal ‘proclamation’ for all to see.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...