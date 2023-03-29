Catch up on Representing Border - 29 March 2022

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - Just forty eight hours after winning the leadership of his party and on the day he was officially sworn in as First Minister Humza Yousaf unveils his new cabinet. It's a team he says reflects the priorities he'll pursue in government - tackling child poverty, improving public services and building a fairer, greener economy. Six of the ten cabinet secretaries are women and half of them are under forty. But will Humza Yousaf's failure to keep his rival Kate Forbes in his ministerial team stoke further divisions in his party? Peter MacMahon speaks to Ms Forbes campaign manager Michelle Thomson and to the new Deputy First Minister Shona Robison.

