Watch as Ryan Dollard speaks to Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson.

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson believes his heart ruled his head when making his decision to return to manage his hometown club.

Simpson first managed the club between 2003 and 2006, winning promotion from the National League to League One in successive seasons.

Now in his second spell in charge at the club the Blues are flying high near the top of League Two and currently occupy fourth position in the table.

It is in stark contrast from when Paul Simpson took over at Brunton Park, in February last year.

Speaking about his return to the club, he said: "It certainly was my heart that brought me home because it certainly was not my head or I would want my head looking at if I thought it was the right thing.

"My head at the time was saying it is just a 15 game run, that is all you need to do, but I think the response that we have had from everybody, from players to start with then the supporters and the backing the directors have given me since I have come in has made it a really good place to be.

"For the football club to come forward we needed to stay in the league, that was the first thing.

"This season has been a real bonus in terms of the points gained and the league position and on the flip side the crowds that have been coming in, hospitality being sold out and commercial business flying we have got to keep working to make this club bigger and better. Hopefully I am the man who can help to do that."

Relegation out of the football league was a serious possibility for Simpson with Carlisle sitting in the relegation zone at the time of his appointment.

His first match saw United travel to London to take on Leyton Orient, the side who now sit top of the table this season.

Carlisle United are flying high near the top of League Two. Credit: PA

Speaking about his decision to return and playing against Leyton Orient in the first game, Simpson said: "I think any job in management is a risk.

"I was sat at home not working and I wanted another go at it. The bonus for me was that I knew what I was coming into. People knew who I was so I wasn’t having to make an impression straight away.

"Thankfully the way the players were they got the result away to Leyton Orient in that first game which gave everyone a bit of relief and a lift. Things then snowballed and the supporters got behind us. It was a gamble, but thankfully a gamble that has paid off."

Simpson believes his drive and passion as a football manager comes from his desire to put a smile onto supporters faces who come out and support the Blues.

League Two's top goal-scorers have certainly gave fans home and away something to shout about, Simpson said: "In football management you know your job is to try and please the supporters.

"By getting a successful team you are keeping the supporters happy. I know that if supporters are happy when they are going to work on a Monday it doesn’t half make the city a better place to be."

Simpson believes the supporters are integral to his sides success and has emphasised that all praise should go to his players rather than himself, although he is not complaining about receiving praise.

Simpson said: "It is much better than booing that is for sure. It is fantastic it really is.

"I will be honest with you, I am not really concerned about them chanting my name, I want them to support the players. I have had my day as a player, I have played in front of good crowds and I have had promotions.

"I have experienced everything that goes with being a player and being successful. I want the players to experience it.

"So for me back the players, give the players something to feel really good about because in any walk of life if there is a positive environment it is much better to be a good version of yourself.”

