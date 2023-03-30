Catch up on Representing Border - 30 March 2023

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - Humza Yousaf's First Ministerial debut is disrupted by climate protesters. But when business eventually resumed the exchanges had a familiar air with the new SNP leader challenged on independence and his record in his old job as Health Secretary. Also on the programme - a Commons suspension is on the cards for the Covid rule breaking MP Margaret Ferrier. Tom Shelrick reports on how the findings of a Westminster watchdog could mean a Scottish by-election this summer. Peter MacMahon speaks to the SNP's deputy leader who's confident his party can see off a Labour challenge if there is a contest. And Peter asks Keith Brown how it feels to lose his cabinet job. Plus The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie from The Times give their verdict on Humza Yousaf's new cabinet.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media: