An old coal mine site in Dumfries and Galloway is set to host an electric off-road rallying series.

Glenmuckloch coal mine will play host to the Extreme E off-road rallying series on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 May, with the action live on ITV.

The next race in the Extreme E calendar will take place in the former coal mine site in the county and will be known as the Hydro X Prix.

The rally will take place at a former coal mining site in Dumfries and Galloway Credit: Extreme E

The Glenmuckloch site is set to undergo major transformation and will be transformed into a Pumped Storage Hydropower (PSH) plant and wind farm.

Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Extreme E, said: “Extreme E is a unique sport for purpose racing series. We are thrilled to be headed to Scotland in May for the Hydro X Prix, and we could not have found a more perfect racing site than the former Glenmuckloch coal mine."

Alongside the race weekend in Scotland racing destinations have also included Greenland, the Atacama Desert, Saudi Arabia and Senegal.

The event aims to highlight climate issues and solutions that are not just global, but also right on our doorstep.

Mr Agag added: “Extreme E uses its racing platform to tell inspirational stories of global locations on the forefront of climate issues. Here in Scotland, our race site will play homage to the much needed transition of an old coal mine which is being given a new and exciting lease of life as a hydro-project which will provide a fully renewable energy source for the region for centuries to come.

“Not only will this site provide one of the most dramatic and extreme race courses we have seen in our global journey, it will tell a poignant story about transition and the changing of courses that the energy industry and communities must all take if we are to succeed in the fight against climate change.”

The Extreme E event in Dumfries and Galloway also offers a unique format in motor racing with a world-first gender-equal motorsport platform, which sees men and women drivers race equally for success.

