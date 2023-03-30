A planned road closure in the Lake District is set to finish this weekend with works on the Kirkstone Pass "kept to schedule".

The work, which will come to an end on Sunday, 2 April, has been part of the Department for Transport's (DFT) Safer Roads Project.

The project has focused on a 6.8km section of the A592 between Brothers Water on the northern end and Hird Wood on the southern end of Kirkstone Pass.

The council says that the work has been kept to schedule despite unpredictable weather conditions, with the new draining crossings work completed.

Roadworks have been ongoing on the Kirkstone Pass. Credit: Cumbria County Council

From 1 April the Safer Roads Project will be the responsibility of Westmorland and Furness Council.

The next road closure will take place on Monday 5 June and will continue until Friday 30 June. This work will include the installation of the first part of safety crash barriers.

The first planned road closure is set to be finished on Sunday 2 April. Credit: Cumbria County Council

A Cumbria County Council statement said: "Throughout the work local businesses will be open as usual, however please allow extra time if you need to follow the diversion route.

"Please note that The Kirkstone Inn will remain accessible throughout this closure period via Windermere or Ambleside. Sykeside Camping Park and Brotherswater Inn will remain accessible throughout the closures via Glenridding.

"Because of the scale of the project and for health and safety reasons, this road closure will also affect cyclists, pedestrians, and emergency vehicles. At all times, the council's primary concern is the safety of the public and employees."

