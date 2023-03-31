Play Brightcove video

Watch as Ryan Dollard speaks to Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson is looking for his side to bounce back following three games without a win or a goal.

The Blues currently occupy fourth position in League Two with just eight matches remaining in the current campaign.

Paul Simpson's side travel to take on league leaders Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road on Saturday.

Despite the recent blip in form Paul Simpson is still optimistic about the mood in the Carlisle camp, he said: "[It's] Very good. I think last weekend at Gillingham gave us a bit of a reset.

"It added a conversation about where we want we to go and what we need to do to try and get there. I think we got a little bit uptight and all of the games between now and the end of the season are going to be difficult.

Paul Simpson's side have been performing above expectations this season and are within touching distance of the automatic promotion places. Credit: PA

"Whoever we play between now and the end of the season is going to be a really tough game.

"The thing for us is we are in a good position. We have given ourselves a real fighting chance and we need to get back to doing what we have been doing. Especially for the first 37 games and if we do that then I think we will be okay."

Simpson is confident in his side despite going three matches without scoring a goal and conceding in the last stages of the game against Gillingham last weekend.

Asked whether his team's goal shy form has been playing on his mind, he said: "I can’t stand here and say I haven’t even thought about it because it does.

"But we went three games without scoring a while ago as well and then we came back and won four on the trot so I have got a lot of trust in the players, that is the biggest thing I can say. I trust these players to have the determination to keep doing what they have been doing.

"We have scored 58 goals in the league this season, so it can’t be all bad. We have done really well, now we just have to get back to doing the really basic things well, get back to being more positive and having a real desire to go and score goals. If we can do that then we will be fine."

Carlisle United are just one point behind third placed Stevenage and three points behind second placed Northampton Town.

Simpson believes his players have to keep their morale up and to keep working together, he said: "I think they have just got to keep believing, it takes hard work, nothing in this world and especially in football comes easy.

"You have got to work and you have got to graft. There are worse things than earning a living as a professional footballer, there is worst places to be than near the top of the table so we have got to go and really embrace it and throw everything into it."

The Carlisle United supporters have backed the club in strong numbers home and away this campaign. Simpson believes the supporter influence is invaluable for the success his team has had this season.

He said: "Firstly, thank you for coming back. It is something I appealed to them when I came back in February. Now I know that you have to win games of football to keep supporters.

"There has been an incredible rush for tickets for our home games and we are getting incredible support away from home. The supporters have been absolutely brilliant and I just ask them to stay with us. Keep backing us and keep giving us a chance.

"Don’t get frustrated because we are feeling it as well where we haven’t won in a few games. The big thing is that we all just stick together and hopefully we can finish the job off."

