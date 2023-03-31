Apprentices at Scottish Borders Council will receive the real living wage of £10.90 per hour - a move which will see some employees salaries more than double.

For apprentices the national minimum wage differs depending on age. The minimum wage for under 18's is £4.81; 18-20 years - £6.83; 21-22 years - £9.18, 23 years and over £9.50 with an apprenticeship level of £4.81.

Unite the union had been pushing a campaign on the issue. Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Scottish Borders Council scrapping apprenticeship age rates following a campaign by Unite is a very welcome development.

"It’s now incumbent upon all local authorities in Scotland to follow this lead by paying all apprentices the real living wage as a minimum. Unite is pleased to secure this win for apprentices in the Borders and we aim to secure it for all across Scotland.”

