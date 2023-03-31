A report has highlighted that dualling the A75 and A77 could bring up to £5 billion worth of benefits to the UK economy.

The report commissioned by South Ayrshire, Dumfries and Galloway and Mid and East Antrim Councils has suggested the multi-billion benefits for Scotland, England and Northern Ireland if improvements were made to the roads.

Benefits range from reduced journey times and vehicle operating costs to combined CO2e savings.

The report was published by Sweco - a design, engineering, environment and regulatory consultancy firm.

The roads run from Ayr to Stranraer and onwards from Stranraer to Gretna. Many of the roads are single carriageway, with HGVs restricted to 40mph.

The three councils are now calling for urgent action from the Scottish and UK governments to transform “these vital conduits for communities and commerce”.

Councillor Gail Macgregor, Leader of Dumfries and Galloway Council, said: “In our newly launched five-year Council Plan we talk about Dumfries and Galloway as a strategic location with a transport corridor linking England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“Upgrading the A75 and A77 – these vital conduits for communities and commerce – would unlock this transport corridor and with it the potential of south west Scotland.

“What we want is recognition from the Scottish and UK Government of the key role transport and travel has on improving our communities and economy. Recognition at Government level that there is a need to invest in the A75 and A77 routes. And recognition of the importance of our ports and that there is an economic imperative to protect their competitiveness.

“When recognition goes past promises to real investment, that’s when we’ll be working towards a new future for our region.”

