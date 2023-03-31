Police are appealing for witnesses after a 60-year-old man was found dead on his mobility scooter in Dumfries and Galloway.

The man was found on Thursday 30 March at 7pm by members of the public who discovered him overturned on his mobility scooter on Newton Meadows in Wamphray.

Emergency services were summoned, however, the man was found to be dead at the scene. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The man was found dead in his mobility scooter in Dumfries and Galloway. Credit: ITV Border

Sergeant Scott McCreadie, Roads Policing Unit, Dumfries and Galloway, said: “Although the area where the man was found is quite remote, we would appeal to anyone who may have seen him on his mobility scooter on the road between 6.30pm and 7.05pm.

“If you have any information that may assist our investigation, which at this time does not appear suspicious, please call officers via 101 and quote reference number 3136 of Thursday, 30 March 2023.”

