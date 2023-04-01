A horse named in honour Borders rugby legend Doddie Weir claimed victory in the opening race of the British Flat turf season.

Doddie's Impact, ridden by teenage jockey Billy Loughnane, beat the favourite Valadero to win in the Brocklesby Stakes at Doncaster.

Half of the £18,000 prize money will go to the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, set up by Weir in 2017.

Doddie's Impact (left) on the way to a win at Doncaster Credit: PA Images

The former Scotland international and Newcastle Falcons player died at the age of 52 in November, six years after he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

Inspired by Doddie's story, Cross Channel Racing worked with the Foundation to name the new horse for the 2023 season.

Before the race at Doncaster, trainer Robyn Brisland said: "He (Doddie's Impact) has a long, purposeful walk, well-developed shoulders, with a powerful middle frame and a lightly sprung rib cage.

Doddie's Impact Credit: My Name'5 Doddie Foundation