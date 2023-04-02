Teams from Keswick Mountain Rescue, RAF Leeming and the coastguard came together in a four hour rescue mission to help a man who fell while scrambling up Cam Crag Ridge.

The 31-year-old was with friends when he slipped near the top and fell four metres, landing awkwardly and breaking his ankle on Saturday, 1 April.

Two members of the party raced off to find phone reception in order to call 999 for a rescue.

The coastguard provided helicopter assistance Credit: Keswick Mountain Rescue Team

Due to the remote and tricky location, the coastguard was called for helicopter assistance at 17:00.

Meanwhile, RAF Leeming was already in the area on training. The teams approached via Stonethwaite and Langstrath.

The man's ankle was re-aligned by a paramedic Credit: Keswick Mountain Rescue Team

A paramedic was lowered to the casualty from the rescue helicopter and the patient assessed.

The man was given strong pain relief before his ankle was re-aligned and splinted, before being transferred to the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle.