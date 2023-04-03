Queen of the South manager Marvin Bartley has been named League One manager of the month for March.

The Doonhamers were unbeaten throughout March with three wins and a draw. Queen of the South defeated Airdrieonians, Falkirk and FC Edinburgh along with drawing away to Clyde.

Bartley's side continued their fine form with a 2-1 home victory over bottom placed Peterhead.

On receiving the award Bartley spoke to the Queen of the South website, he said: "It’s pleasing that our recent form has been recognised by others out with the club.

"Although I’ve been given the award it really is a team effort, the rest of my coaching staff and the players have been excellent so a big thank you to everyone. I’m proud of them and what we have achieved in such a short space of time. I’ve only been in the job for a few months so to be named Glen's Manager of the Month already is great.

"To be given any award is a sign of success so we are heading in the right direction.

"Now isn’t a time to rest on our laurels though and our focus is firmly fixed on our next game. The points achieved in past month can’t be taken away from us but if we take our eye off the ball, points in future games can be."

Queen of the South currently sit in sixth position the table with just five matches remaining in the current campaign.

They are six points behind fourth placed Alloa Athletic who occupy the final play-off spot.

Alloa Athletic are the next opponents for Bartley's side with three points pushing them back into play-off contention.

