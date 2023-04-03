People in Lancashire and South Cumbria will be able to book their spring Covid-19 booster jabs this week.

The NHS start the next phase of their programme in Lancashire and South Cumbria with their campaign to protect the most vulnerable with care home residents being prioritised and already receiving their jabs.

Over 75s and those with a weakened immune system will be able to book from Wednesday 5 April, with the first appointments available on the week commencing Monday 17 April.

Jane Scattergood, senior responsible officer for the Lancashire and South Cumbria COVID 19 vaccination programme, said: “Covid-19 is not talked about as much as it once was, but it is still circulating widely, and older people are still most at risk of developing severe illness and being hospitalised.

"If you are over 75 or you have a weakened immune system, we are urging you to come forward as soon as possible to book a COVID vaccine this spring.

“This will be the first time that most people will be sent initial invitations through the NHS App, where you can also book your vaccine. But if you don’t have access to the app, please don’t worry - text messages and letters will also be sent to those who are not actively using it.”

The last spring vaccination appointments will be offered on 30 June.

