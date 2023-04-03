Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson believes his side did not show enough quality to win the game away from home at league leaders Leyton Orient on Saturday.

The Blues succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to the east London side who sit with a seven point advantage at the top of the division.

An own goal from Jon Mellish was enough to separate the sides, although Orient played the remaining stages of the game with just 10 men.

Speaking to the club's website on his thoughts of the game, Simpson said: "It is a tough one to take, but the truth is we haven’t done enough. Again, we didn’t have enough quality in the final third even though we got into some really good areas.

“I have to say, it’s down to the whole team that we haven’t shown enough quality in the final third. We’ve got to get back to producing the kind of quality in the final third as a team that has brought us 58 goals.

Referee Ben Speedie shows Leyton Orient's Charlie Kelman a second yellow card resulting in a red during the Sky Bet League Two match. Credit: PA

“Unfortunately, we’ve now gone four games without scoring and we need to get back to it as soon as possible. Believe it or not, it is still in our hands, and we’ve just got to make sure we keep doing things properly.”

“I’m massively disappointed,” he added. “It’s an unfortunate goal we’ve conceded, but you’ve just got to be honest and we have to say that we didn’t show enough quality in the final third."

There are now just seven matches of the campaign remaining for Carlisle United who are still chasing the automatic promotion pack.

A quick-fire double header over the Easter weekend will see United host Tranmere Rovers on Friday before travelling to Walsall on Monday.

Simpson added: "We’ve got to grab this by the short and curlies now because otherwise we’re going to let the fantastic opportunity we’ve given ourselves go. In football, these chances don’t come very often so you have to take them when you get them.

"We’ve got to get back to it quickly because we are going to let the opportunity we’ve given ourselves go.

Carlisle United's Jon Mellish goes past Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux but fails to score during the Sky Bet League Two match. Credit: PA

"It’s a fantastic opportunity that we’ve created from the way we’ve done things in the first 33 or 34 games, and let’s say the last ones just haven’t been done properly. We’ve got to get back to it, we have to.

"The thing is, there was definitely something there for us. There were moments today where we could and should have got something more out of the game, but could and should counts for nothing, we have to go and do it, simple as that.”

The Carlisle fans backed the team in great numbers again, with more than 1,100 supporters making the long trip down to London.

Simpson believes the support given to his players this campaign have been behind the success that has been achieved so far.

He said: "They were absolutely fantastic. The supporters aren’t to blame, they’ve come in their numbers again and got behind us.

"Credit to the Leyton Orient supporters as well, they made it a really good atmosphere, and I don’t think either team really thrived in it.

"There is definitely a little bit of tension around in the stadium, and we’re finding that as well, so we’ve got to make sure that in front of our own fans next week, where we’re expecting a really good crowd, and we do hope they come out in their numbers and get behind us, and I hope the players are able to deal with that.

"But our fans have been absolutely magnificent, not just today, the whole of this season, and the end of last season. Everybody’s rallying round, we’ve earned the right to have that backing because of the results we’ve got.

"Now I hope they stay with us. I know everybody’s getting nervous, results are making nerves for us, but we’ve just got to go again, we really have to.

"We can’t throw our toys out now, we have to keep our heads, keep nice and calm, and make sure we’re ready to go next Friday at home."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...