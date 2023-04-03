Town criers mark biggest change to local government structure in nearly 50 years

Town criers throughout Cumbria marked the biggest change to local government in 50 years as they proclaimed the new councils.

Ceremonies were held throughout the region on Saturday, including in Barrow, Kendal and Penrith.

Town criers Alan Brown, Simon Unsworth and John Peacock proclaimed the vesting of the new Westmorland and Furness Council at Barrow Town Hall, Market Place in Kendal and the Bandstand on Cornmarket in Penrith town centre.

Two of the criers were accompanied by British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters Nicola Alloway and Karen Edmondson.

The town criers were accompanied by British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters. Credit: Westmorland and Furness Council

Sam Plum, Westmorland and Furness Council’s chief executive, said: "This has been a significant day for local government in this area.

"We have worked very hard over the last 18 months to prepare for this moment and to ensure that the key services our communities rely on will continue unaffected.

"We have ambitious plans for the future and we are looking forward to starting the work to improve and transform services so that we can deliver the very best outcomes for our residents, customers and communities."

The change in local authorities has seen Westmorland and Furness Council become England’s third largest unitary authority by area, providing services to approximately 225,000 residents.

The new Cumberland Council has seen leaders vote to support proposals which will see the community panels decide on the priorities for their area and offer grants accordingly.

The community panels will be supported by a network panel made up of partners, residents, businesses and third sector organisations.

Councillor Lisa Brown, deputy leader for Cumberland Council who has led on the work, said: "The community panels are what will make Cumberland different to anything that has gone before.

Town crier John Peacock with the proclamation displayed in Penrith. Credit: Westmorland and Furness Council.

"We want to tackle entrenched issues. We want the community to know that they can come to us with their issues and we will listen to them. We will act. Life expectancy from birth in Cumberland is below the national average and we just cannot accept that."

Council leader, Cllr Mark Fryer, added: "Our vision would be to eventually devolve more powers, and more spending powers, to these panels.

"It is not often you get chance to start afresh, to try something new. If something does not work, then we will change it."

