Local businesses in Cumbria will receive a share of £1 million designed to support innovation and cut carbon emissions.

A total of 32 businesses will receive a share of the grant, which was announced by the Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership.

18 of those have been awarded 'innovation grants', while 14 will get 'decarbonisation grants'.

The aim is to save more than 4,000 tonnes of CO2 savings over the next 10 years.

Jo Lappin, Chief Executive of the Cumbria LEP, said: "The successful businesses have demonstrated impressive and imaginative ways to move their businesses to the next level.

"I’m therefore delighted to be able to announce the grant awards – which will act as a catalyst for further private sector investment into Cumbria’s businesses, ensuring that our key sectors continue to grow and evolve to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.

"Many of the projects were very strong contenders and we will want to continue to work with these businesses to explore other ways to support their plans."

