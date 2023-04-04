A Dumfries and Galloway gift business has entered liquidation proceedings, putting 56 jobs at risk UK-wide.

Signature Gifts has its manufacturing base at Bladnoch in Dumfries and Galloway where it employs 26 people locally.

Established in 2002, the firm specialises in personal gifts, with its loss described as a "bitter blow" to the Wigtownshire economy.

A statement from Signature Gifts said: "It is with deepest regret I announce that Signature Gifts Ltd is going into a company voluntary liquidation effective from 11 April."

The news also prompted a response from South Scotland MSP Colin Smyth.

He said: "This is a bitter blow to the Wigtownshire economy, but in particular the loyal workforce at Bladnoch and my thoughts are very much with them and their families.

"The decision by the firm’s owners to sell a connected company which removed business from Signature Gifts has clearly made what was an already difficult position for the firm impossible.

"You hope that a buyer can be found that would continue manufacturing at Bladnoch but we can’t underestimate how challenging that will be.

"This level of potential job losses in a small rural community is significant and it is vital that support is giving ideally to find a way forward for the company, but realistically to support workers finding alternative employment and I have urged the Scottish Government and the local Enterprise Agency to ensure that support is in place urgently."

