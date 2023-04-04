The Jim Clark rally event has been launched with some of the best drivers in the world coming to the Scottish Borders in May.

The event is set to take place in Duns between Friday 26 and Sunday 28 May.

Regulations for it have now been released ahead of entries opening on Thursday.

The event is set to welcome some of the world's best rally drivers. Credit: Jim Clark rally

The rally will once again be a round of the Motorsport UK British Rally Championship, bringing the UK’s elite to the two-day event which winds its way through the Borders.

The armed forces rally team will also be entries over the course of the weekend.

The rally covers 60 miles over two days, starting in the Duns town centre.

The event will start in the Scottish Borders town, Duns. Credit: Jim Clark rally

Dan Wright, Chairman of the organisers Jim Clark Memorial Motor Club, said: "We are very excited to be launching the 2023 Beatson’s Building Supplies Jim Clark Rally.

"The organising team work tirelessly behind the scenes to produce a world-class event and it's all set to be another fascinating weekend of motorsport for the region.

"Interest in the rally is at an all-time high and we hope that fans and competitors alike will enjoy the offering we have this year.

"To keep the event fresh, there is a switch around in the route, meaning everyone can enjoy some new stages and see just what the Scottish Borders has to offer.

"We look forward to a bumper list of entries heading to Duns this May."

