Tinie Tempah and Sophie Ellis Bexter have been named as the Friday headliners for the Whitehaven Alive festival.

The two stars will be taking to the main stage for the event, which will run from 8 to 10 September.

The news comes after The Vaccines and Jake Bugg were announced as headline acts for the Saturday.

Supporting Tinie and Sophie Ellis Bextor for the Friday evening concerts will be Kendal’s Lowes and Springfield - an upbeat local Whitehaven five-piece.

Oliver Hodgson, Founder and Executive Director, said: "Whitehaven Alive is proud to welcome Tinie and Sophie Ellis Bextor as our headliners for the Friday night harbour side show.

"Both artists bring a unique energy and talent that perfectly embodies the spirit of our festival. We can't wait to see the crowd come alive as they take to the Mitie Main Stage.

"It's not only a huge win for the festival having two huge names to kick off the festival weekend but it's also a fantastic opportunity for the local economy.

"We're expecting tens of thousands of visitors from outside the area across the weekend who will be staying in hotels and eating out in local restaurants."

London-born rapper Tinie has had multiple platinum-selling albums and received numerous awards, including three MOBO Awards, two BRIT Awards, and an Ivor Novello Award for Best Contemporary Song.

Sophie Ellis Bextor is a British singer-songwriter best known for her pop hit Murder on the Dancefloor.

Liz Cannon, an Executive Director from Alive Entertainment Group, expressed her excitement for the upcoming event, saying: "We're absolutely thrilled to announce such an incredible line-up for Friday night at Whitehaven Alive.

"Tinie and Sophie Ellis Bextor are true icons of the music industry and are sure to deliver a truly unforgettable experience for the festival fans.

"We're also excited to welcome Lowes, a fantastic band from Kendal to the stage. Whitehaven Alive is going to be a weekend to remember."

Executive Director Danny Maudling added: "Whitehaven Alive will provide a great platform for local artists to showcase their talent alongside such esteemed artists, such as Tinie and Sophie Ellis Bextor.

"We're committed to supporting emerging artists and we'll have a second stage within the event village dedicated to showcasing the best local talent from Cumbria and the surrounding areas.

"Whitehaven Alive is a celebration of music, culture, and lifestyle and we're excited to bring people together for an unforgettable weekend."

