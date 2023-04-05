A 67-year-old man has been convicted of killing raptors and other wild birds in Dumfries and Galloway.

Barry Nicolle appeared at Dumfries Sheriff Court where he admitted the charges to killing the birds, which included five red kites.

Police had discovered that the birds had not died naturally and had in fact been poisoned with banned substances, including aldicarb and bendiocarb. The use of illegal poison resulted in the deaths of the 15 birds.

The birds were recovered within a mile radius of Nicolle’s address, some just a few hundred yards from his property.

Wildlife Officer, Police Constable John Cowan, said: “Extensive policing work involving a number of partners, along with forensic science, enabled us to build a case against Nicolle who had been killing protected birds over a number of years.“Not only was there a risk to the rural environment, but also to members of the public handling poisoned birds some of which were found near a primary school.“Police Scotland and the partners we work with treat all types of wildlife crime very seriously and this conviction is a strong message that those who poison wild and protected birds will be robustly investigated.“I would also like to thank the public who provided information that assisted our enquiries. This is vital to our work in combatting wildlife crime.“I would encourage anyone who comes across a protected dead bird or animal to report it to us. Likewise if you have information about wildlife crime please get in touch via 101.”

Barry Nicolle is due to be sentenced on Friday, 19 May.

