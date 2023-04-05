Cumbria Police has more police officers than ever before achieving a national target.

169 officers have been recruited in less than four years as part of the national Police Uplift Programme.

The Home Office had set Cumbria Police the target which was on top of anticipated recruitment levels. Cumbria Police now has 1,391 officers.

Chief Constable Michelle Skeer believes the new recruits have already had positive effects on policing across the county.

She said: “It is great news for the force and the people of Cumbria that we have hit our uplift target.

“These extra officers are already out there each day making positive contributions in our communities and keeping people safe.

“I regularly see and hear about the great work that our new officers are doing, which supports the efforts of experienced officers and staff across the county in providing an outstanding policing service to the people we serve.

“I’d like to thank all those across our police force who have worked incredibly hard as part of our recruitment drive, which has paid off and resulted in us achieving our uplift target.”

Cumbria’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall said: “I’m delighted to see Cumbria Constabulary reach their target of 169 extra officers over the last few years. This has required a lot of additional work for those involved in recruiting and of course training.

“Every additional officer really makes a difference and allows us to continue to tackle crime here in the county. I am keen that the public feel the effect of the additional officers, obviously the more resource the Police have the more they can do to keep our communities safe.

“I would like to congratulate each recruit for stepping up to serve, what they have achieved so far, and I am sure they will all have a thriving career within Cumbria Constabulary.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...