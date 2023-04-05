Play Brightcove video

Watch as Andrew Misra visits the Ellis Sports Ground to visit the Workington Zebra Finches

A Cumbrian rugby team has made it to a national final at Twickenham, taking them to the home of English rugby.

The Workington Zebra Finches defeated sides from all over the country to make it to the national junior plate final.

The Finches play at the Ellis Sports Ground alongside the Workington Zebras.

After knocking out Litchfield in the semi-final, their attention now turns to the final, 300 miles south in London.

Head coach Chris Davidson highlighted the achievement the Finches have made to get to the final.

He said: "We have had a women’s team here for about 10 years and this is the first time a women’s team for the county has got to the plate final at Twickenham.

"We are the most northern team to get to the finals at Twickenham. Because of that, we have additional costs for transport, and also for accommodation.

"We are going to go down early so we have the best chance of acclimatising and then to put our best efforts in to bringing the trophy back to Cumbria."

Finches player Stephanie Ratcliffe is looking forward to the opportunity of playing at Twickenham in the final.

The atmosphere, noise and colour seen when England play has made her excited about the prospect of playing.

She said: "When you go to Twickenham to watch the rugby and to see England play the atmosphere is immense.

"So for us to step out onto that field, run up and down and play the best we can and as hard as we can, hopefully score a try it will just be something I don’t think I can comprehend.

"When we get there it will probably hit us all and we will be like oh my god is this real."

Meagan Poynton, from Maryport, has only been playing the sport properly since the start of this campaign. She believes there are many benefits for her playing in the team and the effort she puts into the sport is paying her rewards.

She said: "Even sometimes when you get home from work and you can’t be bothered because you have had a long day, you come and you feel amazing after it.

"I know that sounds a bit silly because you are coming and rolling around in the mud and playing in the rain a lot of the time but there is just nothing else like it really."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...