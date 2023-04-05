First Minister Humza Yousaf has branded today as a "difficult day for the party" after former chief executive Peter Murrell was arrested.

Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Mr Murrell has been arrested in a police investigation into the SNP’s finances with their home and party’s headquarters being searched.

The former chief executive of the party has been taken into custody and was questioned by detectives as police searched their house in Glasgow on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to broadcasters First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “My reaction, as you’d imagine, much like anybody involved in the SNP, is that this is a difficult day for the party.

“But, again, I’d just reiterate and emphasise it’s so important for me not to comment on a live police investigation and be seen to prejudice that in any way, shape or form.”

He added: “I think there’ll be concern from the public but, again, there is a live police investigation underway and we will wait to see what comes at the conclusion of that police investigation.”

Mr Murrell stepped down as chief executive – a role he had held for more than 20 years – during the recent leadership campaign.

The 58-year-old has been married to Ms Sturgeon since 2010.

The arrest comes after Ms Sturgeon’s time as first minister formally came to an end last week, as she was succeeded by Humza Yousaf as SNP leader.

Police Scotland released a statement on the arrest on Wednesday morning.

It said: “A 58-year-old man has today, Wednesday, April 5, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

“The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives. Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.”

Police Scotland advised caution around discussing the case on social media due to contempt of court rules.

The SNP released a statement saying: “Clearly it would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation but the SNP have been co-operating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.

“At its meeting on Saturday, the governing body of the SNP, the NEC, agreed to a review of governance and transparency – that will be taken forward in the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, the SNP’s political opponents called for full transparency from Mr Yousaf and Ms Sturgeon.

Scottish Labour’s deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “This is a deeply concerning development and the Police Scotland investigation must be allowed to proceed without interference.”

She added: “We need Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon to urgently state what they knew and when.”

