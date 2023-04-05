A five-year plan has been launched to improve the lives of the local people in the south of Scotland.

The South of Scotland Enterprise designed the plan through engagement with the south’s businesses, social enterprises, community groups and members of the public.

It aims to attract fresh investments to the region and empower local enterprising communities.

What are the priorities for the plan?

There have been key priorities for the plan, entitled the six A's:

Advancing innovation and improving productivity

Accelerating Net Zero and nature-positive solutions

Advocating for Fair Work and equality

Attracting ambitious investment

Awakening entrepreneurial talent

Activating and empowering enterprising communities

Chief Executive Jane Morrison-Ross said: "It is a critical document not just for SOSE but we hope for all our partners and the people of the South of Scotland, making it clear where we will focus our efforts across the next five years.

"Specifically, it identifies six areas of strategic focus – our six A’s. Some of these priorities may seem complex but essentially each is about making a real and lasting difference for our people and places.

"It commits us to keep bringing people together, listening to them, and working with them to realise the great potential we all know the South of Scotland has, and helping us all to achieve more and to amplify our distinctive regional voice."

Almost 750 people had their say on what they see as the opportunities and challenges for the south's communities.

Professor Russel Griggs, who has begun his second term as SOSE Chair this month, added: "Since day one of SOSE, we have aimed to listen first, and do second.

"Our first ever five year plan is an example of this approach, with the wide variety of views gathered, allowing us to create a document which focusses on the areas where we can really make a difference.

"However, our engagement efforts do not stop with the publication of the five year plan, as we look forward to getting out to meet our region’s businesses, social enterprises, community groups and members of the public this summer at various events."

