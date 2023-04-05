Homes on a street in Kendal were evacuated overnight following the discovery of a gas leak.

Police were contacted at 11:55pm on Tuesday 4 April by Cumbria Fire & Rescue Service, who had received reports of the leak in the Wattsfield Road area.

As a precaution, nine homes were evacuated while enquires by fire officers and Cadent Gas were conducted.

Four people were taken to hospital for treatment by North West Ambulance Service after reporting they were feeling unwell.

The gas leak was identified and isolated, with seven of the nine properties deemed safe for evacuated residents to return by 4:25am on Wednesday 5 April.

A reception centre was set up for those who were evacuated, many of which have now returned safely to their homes.

The initial gas leak was discovered due to a fully working and maintained carbon monoxide alarm in one of the affected homes.

This incident underlines the importance of ensuring your home has working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms which enables quick detection and ultimately can save lives.

