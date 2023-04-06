M6 closed southbound as motorists suffer disruption ahead of Easter getaway

All three lanes are closed on the M6 southbound between Junction 37 and 39 bringing significant travel chaos for motorists ahead of the Easter weekend.

The incident happened at 7:30 this morning with disruption expected into the afternoon.

The road traffic collision happened between Penrith and Kendal and has closed the road completely southbound.

The road closure comes as many motorists are looking to get away for the Easter weekend, causing travel disruption for many.

A detour is in operation between the A6 and A684 to rejoin the M6 at J37.

Cumbria Police and emergency services are on the scene.

