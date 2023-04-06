A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. The incident led to the closure of the M6.

Cumbria Police say the have arrested the man from Peterborough whilst a 40-year-old man was taken to Preston Hospital by Air Ambulance with serious injuries.

The 21-year-old suffered minor injuries and was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Police were called at around 7:15am on April 6 to the report of a single vehicle collision on the M6 southbound between J38 and J37.

The collision involved a white Citroen Dispatch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...